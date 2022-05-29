Super Pissed Cussin’ Councilwoman Goes Goes OFF on Other Councilmembers! | WATCH

*This week’s explosive (political) drama comes from Portsmouth, VA, after city councilwoman Lisa Lucas-Burke went viral for cussing out her fellow council members on a decision she felt was unjust. At the meeting, the City Council voted 4-3 to fire city manager, Angel Jones. The decision came without reason, which sparked a lot of tension between the members.

In the now-viral video, councilwoman Lucas-Burke made sure to let her fellow council members know that they were dead wrong for firing Jones without cause. She claims that the reason they let her go is because she (Jones) had dirt on them that they did not want to be revealed.

“She got a lot on this council, and that’s why they want to get rid of her. And I hope that y’all [are] seeing what’s happening, and I hope you make your decision when November comes,” Lucas-Burke said. “I’m pissed that the [expletive]…. yeah, I’ma say it. I’m mad as a [expletive], I am. Because I know what’s been going on.”

Though Lucas-Burke caused an uproar on behalf of Jones, Jones remained calm during the termination.

After the fact she spoke on the decision saying that this unfair termination will not stop her from God’s purpose.

“I just wanted to state that when I elected to apply for this position, I applied for it because that’s what God’s purpose was for my life at the time. So, the decisions that Man is making on this dais tonight does not control my future.”

Whew! Lucas-Burke had to get that off her chest! 👀 WATCH it below via the IG embed

