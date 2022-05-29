Sunday, May 29, 2022
HomeHealthCOVID-19/Coronavirus
COVID-19/Coronavirus

California Gov. Gavin Newsom Tests Positive for Covid-19 | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

*(CNN) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has tested positive for Covid-19 and is taking antiviral medication, his office announced Saturday.

“This morning, the governor tested positive for Covid-19 after exhibiting mild symptoms. The governor will continue to work remotely,” the Democrat’s office said in a statement, noting that he will be in isolation until at least June 2.

“The Governor has also received a prescription for Paxlovid, the antiviral that has been proven effective against COVID-19, and will begin his 5-day regimen immediately,” the statement read. Newsom, 54, is fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and has received two booster shots, according to his office.

Paxlovid, made by Pfizer, is a combination of two antiviral medications. It has been shown to be extremely effective at keeping mild cases of Covid from becoming more severe or even deadly.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Super Pissed Cussin’ Councilwoman Goes Goes OFF on Other Councilmembers! | WATCH

California Governor Gavin Newsom
California Governor Gavin Newsom

The US Food and Drug Administration authorized it for emergency use in December, after a clinical trial found that a five-day course cut the risk of being hospitalized or dying by 88% in unvaccinated people at high risk of severe outcomes from a Covid-19 infection.

Last September, two of Newsom’s four children tested positive for Covid-19, but both the governor, his wife and their two other children tested negative for the virus at the time.

The governor is among a slew of high-profile politicians who have tested positive for the virus this year, including Vice President Kamala Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice.

Last year, Newsom beat back an effort to recall him from office before the end of his term that had grown out of frustration over his response to the pandemic and the state’s strict Covid-19 measures. Newsom is running for a second term this fall.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Previous articleSuper Pissed Cussin’ Councilwoman Goes Goes OFF on Other Councilmembers! | WATCH
Next articleBlack-Owned Vodka Company Announces new Bourbon Named After 1st US Town Where Black People Could Live Free
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO