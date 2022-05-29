Black-Owned Vodka Company Announces new Bourbon Named After 1st US Town Where Black People Could Live Free

*Victor George Spirits, a Black-owned distiller, has released a new bourbon brand named after Fort Mose, Florida, which is the first US town to allow Black people to live free legally. The town located two miles north of St. Augustine was started in 1738.

The company on Friday announced the nationwide release of the “Fort Mose 1738” brand. There is already popular demand for the new bourbon; hence the inaugural edition will first be available online and to select retailers across the United States.

The company, which is owned by African American spirits maker Victor G. Harvey, is known for its vodka production.

However, it has been growing steadily; it acquired a majority stake in Palm Beach Distiller in late 2021, and that’s where Fort Mose is now being produced.

“When I first got into this industry in 2007 there were very few, if any, Black people with their own brands,” Harvey stated, according to a Yahoo report.

Victor Harvey added: “I knew I just didn’t want to put a name on something as a private label but wanted to create, make and bottle our own products. Our goal is to be the largest Black-owned spirits company in the world. To make history and be part of American history which is why we choose the names we do for our brands.”

Palm Beach Distillery will remain Florida’s first female-operated distillery with Summer Piep and Jolyn Harvey. “This is very exciting for our team at Victor George Spirits as we continue to expand our footprint across the United States. We are rapidly adding to our quality portfolio of brands and will be acquiring additional distilleries with a plan to be the largest Black Owned spirits company in the world by 2025,” said Harvey.

Fort Mose 1738 is a four-year bourbon bottled at 84 proof. It retails for $44.99 per 750-milliliter bottle. You can purchase it online.