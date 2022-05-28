Such A Deal! Hulu Now Only $1 Per Month for New and Eligible Returning Subscribers

*For the next three months, #Hulu is hoping to attract new members with a new special deal that offers its ad-supported streaming plan for just $1 per month. Starting Friday, new and qualified returning Hulu users can sign up for a three-month subscription to Hulu with commercials for $1 per month.

That’s an 86% savings over the standard monthly fee of $6.99 for the US-only subscription.

The offer will be valid until May 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Hulu’s new deal is reportedly scheduled for May 20, National Streaming Day, a fictitious holiday invented by Roku to commemorate the launch of its first streaming device in 2008.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Taylor Bennett Talks Being Bi-sexual, Music and Relationship with His Brother Chance The Rapper | WATCH

In November, Hulu repeated its Black Friday offer of 99 cents/month for a year as part of its subscriber-acquisition plan.

Of course, the idea is for Hulu to grow its subscription base to attract subscribers away from Netflix, which is currently seeing a high turnover.

It was recently reported that Netflix lost 200,000 customers in the first quarter and is expected to lose another two million in the second.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: The Cast of ‘MJ the Musical’ Gives Stevie Wonder a Birthday Serenade! | WATCH