Saturday, May 28, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Social Heat

Such A Deal! Hulu Now Only $1 Per Month for New and Eligible Returning Subscribers

By Fisher Jack
0

Hulu - Getty
Hulu – Getty

*For the next three months, #Hulu is hoping to attract new members with a new special deal that offers its ad-supported streaming plan for just $1 per month. Starting Friday, new and qualified returning Hulu users can sign up for a three-month subscription to Hulu with commercials for $1 per month.

That’s an 86% savings over the standard monthly fee of $6.99 for the US-only subscription.

The offer will be valid until May 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Hulu’s new deal is reportedly scheduled for May 20, National Streaming Day, a fictitious holiday invented by Roku to commemorate the launch of its first streaming device in 2008.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Taylor Bennett Talks Being Bi-sexual, Music and Relationship with His Brother Chance The Rapper | WATCH

Hulu
Hulu

In November, Hulu repeated its Black Friday offer of 99 cents/month for a year as part of its subscriber-acquisition plan.

Of course, the idea is for Hulu to grow its subscription base to attract subscribers away from Netflix, which is currently seeing a high turnover.

It was recently reported that Netflix lost 200,000 customers in the first quarter and is expected to lose another two million in the second.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: The Cast of ‘MJ the Musical’ Gives Stevie Wonder a Birthday Serenade! | WATCH

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert)

Previous articleKamala Harris Speaks at Funeral for Oldest Buffalo Massacre Victim Ruth Whitfield | WATCH
Next article‘I Don’t Pull Out!’ Yells Daddy of Over THIRTY Children – Called ‘Nasty & Irresponsible’ | WatchHimGoOff!
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO