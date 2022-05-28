‘Period Crunch’ Cereal Turns Milk Red – Aims to Normalize Convos About Periods⁠ | VIDEO

*To start conversations about periods at home, a menstrual-themed breakfast with womb-shaped cereal has been released.⁠

INTIMINA, a personal wellness brand, has created Period Crunch, a distinctive uterus-shaped breakfast cereal, to highlight the absence of period talks among friends and family.⁠

Every raspberry-flavored cereal piece is shaped like a uterus and is bright red, giving the milk a distinct red color.⁠

The cereal box will also contain conversation starters and a diagram of the female reproductive system to help individuals locate the uterus in the body.⁠

⁠The brand initiated a survey of over 2,000 adults, which revealed that nearly half of people (48%) are embarrassed to discuss their periods, and more than three-quarters (77%) have never discussed their periods in everyday household social settings, such as around the breakfast table.⁠

The unusually shaped cereal serves as a conversation starter, aiming to break down social boundaries surrounding period talk.⁠

Dr. Shree Datta, a gynecologist for INTIMINA, said: “I’m delighted that INTIMINA has taken the bull by the horns and developed #PeriodCrunch to help raise awareness of the ongoing social stigma around periods.”⁠

“Periods are a natural part of who we are, so it’s deeply concerning to hear that so many people remain uncomfortable discussing them when they are just another part of our health,” Dr. Datta said.

