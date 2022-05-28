‘I Don’t Pull Out!’ Yells Truck Driver and Father of Over THIRTY Children – He’s Called Irresponsible | WATCH

*Demond George, a truck driver, posted on Facebook a photo of him posing with over 20 children he admitted were biologically, and the photo soon went viral. He thanked the mother of his children for organizing the gathering.

“The LEGEND The Legacy WILL LIVE FOREVER,” the post read. “I want [to] thank my kids mothers for helping me make dis day possible…with 9 missing it still turned out good I’m truly blessed.”

But what seemed to shock many people, even more, is his other admission that he had nine other children who were not around when the photo was taken. Some viewers commented that many of the children seemed to be agemates, leading them to point out that their mothers must have been pregnant at the same time.

“33 children. This is so irresponsible and nasty,” tweeted an infuriated woman. Many social media users also criticized the photo, causing George to post a hot response, not by typing, but by going live on social media. One comment that seemed to have hurt his ego alleged that he must be having a “weak pull-out game.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: ‘Period Crunch’ Cereal Turns Milk Red – Aims to Normalize Convos About Periods⁠ | VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kollege Kidd (@kollegekiddmedia)

He had to openly clarify the allegation is wrong because he doesn’t normally pull out in the first place.

“My pull-out game ain’t weak, I just don’t pull out b***h!” he yelled. “It ain’t weak, motherf**** I don’t pull out!”

In response to claims that he is irresponsible, he stated that he takes care of all his children. He flashed a stack of cash, just to show he is not a needy person struggling to make ends meet.