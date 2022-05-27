Wait. What?! Kourtney K’s Doctor Advised Her to Drink Travis Barker’s Semen to Help With Fertility⁠

*In another case of too much TMI, Kourtney Kardashian revealed that a doctor advised her to drink Travis Barker’s semen to help with fertility.
The reality star made the cringy revelation during the latest episode of “The Kardashians” on Hulu. As she opened up about the couple’s journey to have a child together, she said a fertility doctor gave her the bizarre advice.
“He told me that the thing that would help it was drinking Travis’ cum, like, four times a week,” she explained.
Barker seemed ecstatic about the recommendation during the episode, though the couple admitted they had not yet tried the semen diet. Instead, Kourtney Kardashian has begun a Panchakarma cleanse, which will rid her body of toxins and keep her eggs healthy.
OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Black Activist Francia Marquez Could be Colombia’s Vice President | Video
While semen does contain several beneficial components, including oxytocin, melatonin, progesterone, and antioxidants, there has not been much research to suggest drinking it can improve baby-making chances.
The newlyweds are wasting no time expanding their blended family. After beginning their relationship in January 2021, the two wed during a private wedding ceremony in Santa Barbara earlier this month, followed by a formal ceremony in Italy.
MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: VIDEO: How Was This Cute Baby Porcupine Conceived? Very Very Carefully, Say Experts 🙂
View this post on Instagram