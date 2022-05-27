Friday, May 27, 2022
HomeFamilyBabies
Babies

Wait. What?! Kourtney K’s Doctor Advised Her to Drink Travis Barker’s Semen to Help With Fertility⁠

By Fisher Jack
0

Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian - Getty
PORTOFINO, ITALY – May 23: Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are seen on May 22, 2022 in Portofino, Italy. (Photo by Robino Salvatore/GC Images)

*In another case of too much TMI, Kourtney Kardashian revealed that a doctor advised her to drink Travis Barker’s semen to help with fertility.⁠

The reality star made the cringy revelation during the latest episode of “The Kardashians” on Hulu. As she opened up about the couple’s journey to have a child together, she said a fertility doctor gave her the bizarre advice.⁠

“He told me that the thing that would help it was drinking Travis’ cum, like, four times a week,” she explained.⁠

Barker seemed ecstatic about the recommendation during the episode, though the couple admitted they had not yet tried the semen diet. Instead, Kourtney Kardashian has begun a Panchakarma cleanse, which will rid her body of toxins and keep her eggs healthy.⁠

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Black Activist Francia Marquez Could be Colombia’s Vice President | Video

Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian - Getty
Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian – Getty

While semen does contain several beneficial components, including oxytocin, melatonin, progesterone, and antioxidants, there has not been much research to suggest drinking it can improve baby-making chances.⁠

The newlyweds are wasting no time expanding their blended family. After beginning their relationship in January 2021, the two wed during a private wedding ceremony in Santa Barbara earlier this month, followed by a formal ceremony in Italy.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: VIDEO: How Was This Cute Baby Porcupine Conceived? Very Very Carefully, Say Experts 🙂

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert)

Previous articleJustin Timberlake Sells Music Catalog in $100 Million Deal
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO