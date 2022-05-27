Wait. What?! Kourtney K’s Doctor Advised Her to Drink Travis Barker’s Semen to Help With Fertility⁠

*In another case of too much TMI, Kourtney Kardashian revealed that a doctor advised her to drink Travis Barker’s semen to help with fertility.⁠

The reality star made the cringy revelation during the latest episode of “The Kardashians” on Hulu. As she opened up about the couple’s journey to have a child together, she said a fertility doctor gave her the bizarre advice.⁠

“He told me that the thing that would help it was drinking Travis’ cum, like, four times a week,” she explained.⁠

Barker seemed ecstatic about the recommendation during the episode, though the couple admitted they had not yet tried the semen diet. Instead, Kourtney Kardashian has begun a Panchakarma cleanse, which will rid her body of toxins and keep her eggs healthy.⁠

While semen does contain several beneficial components, including oxytocin, melatonin, progesterone, and antioxidants, there has not been much research to suggest drinking it can improve baby-making chances.⁠

The newlyweds are wasting no time expanding their blended family. After beginning their relationship in January 2021, the two wed during a private wedding ceremony in Santa Barbara earlier this month, followed by a formal ceremony in Italy.

