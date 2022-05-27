Friday, May 27, 2022
Uvalde School Gunman’s Mother: ‘Forgive Me, forgive My Son’ | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
Adriana Martinez - Salvador Ramos
*The mother of Salvador Ramos, the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school shooter, is speaking out to ask for forgiveness. While speaking with @CNN affiliate @Televisa, the mother, Adriana Martinez, became emotional as she tried to explain what made her son carry out the horrific attack.

She said, “I don’t know what he was thinking. He had his reasons for doing what he did. And please don’t judge him. I only want the innocent children to forgive me.”

Martinez then shared a message to the families: “forgive me, forgive my son. I know he had his reasons.”

As we previously reported, the 18-year-old gunman killed 21 people at the elementary school on Tuesday; 19 children and two teachers. He also shot his grandmother who was in critical condition but is expected to survive. Ramos was shot and killed following a standoff with police.

Fisher Jack

