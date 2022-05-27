`Top Gun: Maverick’ Passes the Litmus Test | PicsVideo

“Top Gun: Maverick” passes the litmus test I use to rate a film. “Top Gun: Maverick” is definitely a film I would pay money to see—and that’s saying a lot.

There are very few movies in this climate of badly recycled remakes and trite themes that are worthy of a theater ticket. In “Maverick,” Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is a courageous test pilot.

When he finds himself training a detachment of TOPGUN graduates for a specialized mission, he encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of his late friend.

Confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears.

Tom Cruise and his production team pulled out all the stops and give moviegoers an unforgettable ride on the “Highway to the Danger Zone.”

Greg Tarzan Davis (Coyote) says it best: “Audience members have not been exposed to what they are going to see in ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’ Joe [director Joseph Kosinski] is a very smart director. He’s going to have audience members on the edge of their seats because the flight sequences that he’s come up with is just outstanding.”

In addition to being a high-octane picture, there is romance. Maverick rekindles his affair with Jennifer Connelly (Penny).

Charles Parnell (Warlock) also sees “Maverick” as a relationship film.

“Warlock is someone that actually knows Maverick,” Parnell says. “They hadn’t seen each other in a while but their relationship is clear. You still see that they had an affinity for each other. He understands who Maverick is.”

An added feature is the fact that people will walk away feeling rejuvenated and Jay Ellis (Payback) points that out.

“I think you’ll walk away, hopefully, seeing yourself in one of these pilots. I think that’s a really cool thing being able to look up at a screen and see yourself.”

Exactly! And representation in “Maverick” is a far cry different from the 1986 “Top Gun.”

“Top Gun: Maverick” also stars Val Kilmer, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, and Danny Ramirez.

