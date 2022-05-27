Teenagers Attack, Stab Man to Death in South Los Angeles | VIDEO

*The Los Angeles Police released a video showing four teenagers attacking and fatally stabbing a man in broad daylight.

The brutal attack was captured on video and investigators are hoping someone will recognize the killers and come forward with information leading to their arrest, per Patch.

The disturbing footage can be watched via the YouTube video above.

Here’s more from the report:

Video of the attack shows four young teens, including a girl in a pink t-shirt and a boy in a black hoodie, chasing 33-year-old Dominic Lord up and down the street. Lord died April 1 after being stabbed by the youths in the rea of West 89th Street and Western Avenue, near St. Andrews Recreation Center, according to investigators. Police were called to the scene on a report of an assault with a deadly weapon shortly after 6 p.m. By the time they arrived, paramedics had taken Lord to a hospital to be treated for at least one stab wound.

Per the report, the attack happened after Lord and the four suspects exited a bus at West 89th Street and Western Avenue, where an argument erupted. Video from the scene shows Lord being chased by the two boys and two girls. When Lord falls to the ground, one of the teens stabs him and then the group flees the scene.

“Unfortunately, Lord failed to respond to medical aid and was pronounced dead at the hospital,” police said.

The LAPD is urging anyone with information on the stabbing to call Detectives Mendoza or Rose at 323-786-5113. Calls during non-business hours should be made to 877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.