Friday, May 27, 2022
Blind Item: Tech Real-Estate Company is Shady

By Ny MaGee
*The following Blind Item comes from Crazy Days and Nights. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

This tech company that will show you real estate listings and tell you how much your house is worth and had a brief foray into the real estate market has a whistleblower who has proof that several CEO’s of tech companies [banded] together to try and buy as much real estate as possible and then not sell it or rent it. They wanted to corner the market to drive rent prices up to the point where they could control their workers again who would be afraid to quit and also would need jobs and accept lower salaries just to be able to find a place to live.

Can you name the tech real-estate marketplace company? Sound off in the comments.

