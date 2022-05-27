OUR ROOTS Salutes 21 Years of ECBACC – A unique Comic Convention

*The East Coast Black Age of Comics Convention/ECBACC Philadelphia’s 21st Anniversary (2002 – 2022), weekend. Usually held in May, it comes up this year in July. It is America’s first full-service comic book convention, a non-profit literacy and arts organization founded by Yumy Odom.

It continues to offer first-rate professional comic book industry workshops/training in conjunction with several community-based organizations, including libraries and museums; comic book mini-cons, workshops, and youth literacy initiatives year-round, including the S.T.A.R.S program; annual awards programs, and the ECBACC Pioneer / Lifetime Achievement (PLA) Award.

This award honours men and women, many unsung, who have made innovative, dynamic, and lasting contributions to the comic book and science-fiction industry, and who have paved the way for others. Past recipients include Barbara Brandon Croft, Ray Billingsley, Samuel Joyner, TAYO Fatunla, Dawud Anyabwile Jerry Craft and Star Trek’s Nichelle Nichols who acted as Lt. Nyota Uhura.

The Philly convention for the past two years has been virtual due to Covid. An in-person mini-con resumes on Saturday 16 July 2022 as an outdoor event. Highlights of the convention include AfriCoz and AfriCoz kids costume contest.

TAYO Fatunla is an award-winning Nigerian Comic Artist, Editorial Cartoonist, Writer and Illustrator is an artist of African diaspora. He is a graduate of the prestigious Kubert School, in New Jersey, US. and recipient of the 2018 ECBACC Pioneer Lifetime Achievement Award for his illustrated OUR ROOTS creation and series – Famous people in Black History – He participated at UNESCO’s Cartooning In Africa forum held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and the Cartooning Global Forum in Paris, France and has held a virtual OUR ROOTS cartoon workshop for SMITHSONIAN- National Museum of African Art, Washington D.C. His image of Fela Kuti is featured in the Burna Boy’s mega-Afrobeat hit song “Ye”. –– [email protected]