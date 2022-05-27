Friday, May 27, 2022
Justin Timberlake Sells Music Catalog in $100 Million Deal

By Ny MaGee
Justin Timberlake

*Justin Timberlake has sold his entire music catalog to London-based firm Hipgnosis Song Management in a deal reportedly worth $100 million dollars. 

The company has purchased Timberlake’s copyrights on tracks he wrote or co-wrote — a total of around 200 songs, CNN Business reports. 

“Justin Timberlake is not only one of the most influential artists of the last 20 years but he’s also one of the greatest songwriters of all time,” said Merck Mercuriadis, founder and CEO of Hipgnosis Song Management, in a press release, PEOPLE reports.  “His hit songs including ‘Cry Me A River,’ ‘Rock Your Body,’ ‘SexyBack,’ ‘My Love,’ ‘What Goes Around… Comes Around,’ ‘Suit & Tie,’ ‘Mirrors’ and ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling’ are amongst the most iconic of the period.”

“Putting this deal together has been a complete labor of love,” he added. “I’m delighted to welcome them all to the Hipgnosis Family. This is the beginning of what we believe will be an incredible relationship important to us all.”

Among JT’s hits that the company now owns include “SexyBack,” “Can’t Stop the Feeling” and “Mirrors.”

“A lot of the artists that are selling their catalogs are getting to a point in their lives where they are planning their estates, sort of planning for the future and they are at a point in their lives where it makes sense to sell their music to provide for their families,” Hannah Karp, editorial director at Billboard told CNN.

“I am excited to be partnering with Merck and Hipgnosis — he values artists and their creative work and has always been a strong supporter of songwriters and storytelling,” said Timberlake in a press release Thursday. “I look forward to entering this next chapter.”

“Justin’s incredible catalogue will join other amazing works at Hipgnosis which we know will serve as a great steward of his work,” David Lande and Mitch Tenzer of Ziffren Brittenham LLP, Timberlake’s lawyers, said in the press release.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

