Jussie Smollett’s Directorial Debut ‘B-Boy Blues’ to Air on BET+

*Disgraced actor Jussie Smollett is set to make his directing debut with a film titled “B-Boy Blues,” which will air on BET+ on June 9.

Here’s more from Variety:

“B-Boy Blues” is the film adaptation of James Earl Hardy’s novel, and stars Timothy Richardson (“David Makes Man”), Ledisi (“Selma”), Brandee Evans (“P-Valley”), Heather B (“The Real World”), Marquise Vilson (“Tom Swift”), Jabari Redd (“Goals”), Broderick Hunter (“Insecure”) and Thomas Mackie.

Besides directing, Smollett wrote the script to “B-Boy Blues” with Hardy and also financed the film with Cleveland-based radio broadcast investor Tom Wilson for A SuperMassive Movie. EPs also include James Earl Hardy for It’s All Jood Productions, Madia Hill-Scott for Winnienoah Productions and Mona Scott-Young and Stephanie Gayle for Monami Entertainment. Frank Gatson is also an EP. Sampson McCormick and Stephanie Frederic are co-EPs.

B-Boy Blues debuted last year at the 2021 American Black Film Festival, where it won the Narrative Feature Fan Favorite Award, per the report.

“B-Boy Blues is a beautifully bold, funny, heartwarming bro-mance and I was thrilled to partner with Jussie to help this wonderful film gain greater exposure,” Young said. “Falling head over heels and fighting for love are universal emotions and experiences and we are so grateful to BET+ for shining a powerful spotlight on the still seriously underrepresented black LGBTQ+ community and bringing this impactful love story to an even greater audience.”

The indie film is described as “a clash of class and culture when Mitchell Crawford, a college-educated journalist from Brooklyn and Raheim Rivers, a bike messenger from Harlem, fall in love.”

The project is the first for Smollett since being found guilty of coordinating a hate crime attack against himself in January 2019.