Georgia Pastor (Marita Harrell) Stabbed, Set On Fire by Former Inmate | VideoReport

By Ny MaGee
*A former Georgia inmate has been arrested by DeKalb County authorities in connection to the death of 57-year-old Rev. Marita Harrell.

Christopher Griggs, 27, allegedly stabbed Harrell at his home last week. The beloved pastor was mentoring the man as part of her work for a local church, MadameNoire reports. 

According to investigators, after fatally stabbing the woman, Griggs transported Harrell’s remains in a van to a remote location, where he set the vehicle on fire, PEOPLE reports.

Griggs is charged with one count of malice murder and one of first-degree arson, according to the report. He’s currently in police custody at Dekalb County Jail.

Christopher Griggs (mugshot)
Christopher Griggs (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

“That was a point of contention between the two of us, between all of us, especially with this gentleman because he called two weeks ago,” said Harrell’s husband Antonio of the family’s concerns regarding some of the people his wife mentored, particularly Griggs. “She told me, ‘Antonio, God has placed these people in my life, I cannot turn away from them.’” 

The victim’s husband and daughter reportedly found Harrell’s remains after tracking the woman’s phone last Wednesday.

“I was there, and I still didn’t believe it,” Harrell’s daughter Marae told Fox 5 Atlanta. “I was expecting her to wake up, open her eyes or move.”

“She had an open, wonderful and accepting heart and she was always willing to learn about new people and she loved people,” said Harrell’s other daughter Alyse.

