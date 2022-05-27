Saturday, May 28, 2022
EURVideoNews: Poet Sekou Andrews Shares His Love of Language

By Fisher Jack
Sekou Andrews
*Meet Sekou Andrews (born November 13, 1972) also known as Sekou (Tha Misfit), is an American actor, writer, producer, and innovator of “Poetic Voice”.

Sekou Andrews has been performing spoken word poetry professionally since 2002. In that time, he has won two National Poetry Slams, two Independent Music Awards, and six CLIO Awards. In 2019, Sekou became the first spoken word poet in over 12 years to be nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word Album

Sekou is the innovator of a new category of public speaking called “poetic voice”, which blends inspirational speaking with spoken word poetry. Through his work as a top Black public speaker, Sekou has over 2 decades of experience delivering presentations for hundreds of global brands, Fortune 500 corporations, leading associations, and non-profit organizations, including Nike, Google, AT&T, Paypal, LinkedIn, EA Games, Microsoft, Toyota, and Viacom. Sekou’s work and impact on the business world has been notable, including a Forbes article calling Sekou “the de fact poet laureate of corporate America.”

Sekou started his career as a school teacher. While teaching, Sekou pursued music, formed his own record label, Blind Faith Records, and released his early hip-hop albums independently.

Sekou’s work has been featured on national media outlets such as ABC World News, CBS, MSNBC, HBO, Good Morning America, Showtime, MTV, and BET. He has given private performances for such prominent individuals as Maya Angelou, Quincy Jones, Larry King, Hillary Clinton, Norman Lear, Sean “Diddy” Combs, and Coretta Scott King. Sekou also performed for Barack Obama in Oprah Winfrey‘s backyard.

He is also a voiceover artist and actor with several national commercials, films, and critically-acclaimed two-man play.

In late 2004, following the conclusion of the Declare Yourself tour, Sekou and fellow poet Steve Connell formed a creative partnership to write and perform spoken word together. As a duo, the two poets toured multiple colleges, created, recorded, and filmed poems for various corporate and political organizations., including ACLU, The Gap, Rock The Vote, NCAA, Oceana, the HBO US Comedy Arts Festival, TEDMED, and The Pasadena Pops Orchestra.

