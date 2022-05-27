Friday, May 27, 2022
Chicago Man Points Gun at News Crew During Live Broadcast

By Ny MaGee
*A Chicago news station was conducting a live report about gun violence when a man appeared to point a gun toward the crew.

Fox-32’s Joanie Lum was reporting for “Good Morning Chicago” when the unidentified man appeared during her live on-air report around 7 a.m. local time. The hooded man pointed the firearm a few feet behind the reporter before walking away.

Chicago police are now searching for the man, NY Post reports. 

In a follow-up segment from FOX 32, on-air anchor Natalie Bomke said Lum and the photographer were not hurt in the incident.

“The gun was one foot from her head as he pointed at the camera or cameraman Gary,” tweeted fellow FOX 32 reporter Anita Padilla. “She is understandably shaken. Thank God she is okay.”

Anyone with information can call detectives at 312-744-8261 or contact the anonymous tip line at www.cpdtip.com.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

