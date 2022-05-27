Chicago Man Points Gun at News Crew During Live Broadcast

*A Chicago news station was conducting a live report about gun violence when a man appeared to point a gun toward the crew.

Fox-32’s Joanie Lum was reporting for “Good Morning Chicago” when the unidentified man appeared during her live on-air report around 7 a.m. local time. The hooded man pointed the firearm a few feet behind the reporter before walking away.

Watch the moment via the YouTube clip above.

Chicago police are now searching for the man, NY Post reports.

It happened to @JoanieLum and her photog at 7:06am. The gun was one foot from her head as he pointed at the camera or cameraman Gary. She is understandably shaken. Thank God she is okay. — ANITA PADILLA FOX 32 (@AnitaPadilla32) May 25, 2022

In a follow-up segment from FOX 32, on-air anchor Natalie Bomke said Lum and the photographer were not hurt in the incident.

“The gun was one foot from her head as he pointed at the camera or cameraman Gary,” tweeted fellow FOX 32 reporter Anita Padilla. “She is understandably shaken. Thank God she is okay.”

Anyone with information can call detectives at 312-744-8261 or contact the anonymous tip line at www.cpdtip.com.