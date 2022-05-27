A Divorced DeVon Franklin Joins ‘Marriage At First Sight’ As An Expert

*DeVon Franklin is speaking out ahead of his television debut as one of two experts joining season 15 of Married At FirstSight, per @essence. Less than a year after filing for divorce from Meagan Good, Franklin plans to use what he learned in love to help other couples succeed in their marriages.

Apparently, the expert offer was made prior to his filing in December 2021. The relationship advisor nearly rejected the offer after his divorce was decided.

He described feeling “shame” for his failed marriage, but he says the show executives still thought he could help their couples. So, he decided not to live “in fear or shame” and continued forward with the offer.

“…When I went to do the show, something powerful happened. Everything I’ve been through, I was able to draw upon to help a couple successfully sort through their issues…,” DeVon wrote on Instagram. “A lot of times that voice in our heads is our worst enemy. It tries to talk us out of what God is trying to talk us into.”

