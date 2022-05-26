Will Smith Still Laying Low, Skips Event with ‘Bel-Air’ Cast

*Will Smith is still laying low following the infamous Oscars slap in March.

The veteran actor missed out on a recent “Bel-Air” event with the cast of the revamped version of his beloved sitcom “Fresh Prince.”

Here’s more from TMZ:

NBC continued its FYC event in Hollywood Tuesday, a promo for the network’s shows and to create some Emmy buzz. Jabari Banks, who plays a young Will Smith in the show, Coco Jones, Adrian Holmes and more all attended the event … but Will, who is an Executive Producer on the show, was nowhere to be seen.

We reported previously that immediately after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards, the Smith family set out on a “spiritual tour” of India.

Per Page Six, the trip is part of Smith’s vow to do “the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason.”

According to theJasmineBrand, the Smith family getaway to India had been planned before Will slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars last month. An insider tells the outlet that “Will and Jada have taken the family on [a] vacation that was already planned…There had been talk of canceling [the trip] but Jada insisted.”

One insider told Page Six, “Will’s ‘spiritual journey’ to India for yoga and meditation seems cynical and ridiculous, given that he hasn’t apologized personally to the one person he assaulted in front of millions.”

During the 94th Academy Awards, Rock made a “G.I. Jane 2” joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head, which she shaved because she’s allegedly battling alopecia. The joke caused Will to sock Chris in the face out of anger, something he has since apologized for twice.

Smith has also resigned from the Academy since the slapping incident, and the organization banned him from attending the Oscars for 10 years.