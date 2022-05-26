Sean Combs Clears Up Confusion About His ‘Love’ Middle Name | Video

*Sean Combs appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Wednesday to clear up confusion about his name change.

Around this time last year, the music mogul, 52, announced that he changed his middle name from “John” to “Love,” and shared an image of his driver’s license on Instagram to prove it.

Combs first filed a petition in Los Angeles in 2019 to change his legal name from Sean John Combs to Sean Love Combs. As reported by Complex, this wasn’t the first time Diddy expressed interest in adding “love” to his name. Back in 2017, he said he wanted to change his stage name to Brother Love or just Love.

“Hey what’s up y’all? I have some very, very serious news,” he said in a now-deleted Tweer in 2017. “I’ve been praying on this, and I decided — I know it’s risky, it could come off as corny to some people, like yo — I decided to change my name again.”

Diddy continued, “I’m just not who I am before. I’m something different. So my new name is Love, AKA Brother Love. I will not be answering to Puffy, Diddy, Puff Daddy, or any of my other monikers but Love or Brother Love, okay? It’s my birthday, I feel good. God is the greatest, I give all the glory, and I thank my momma and daddy.”

“I decided that I’m just going to go with the name Diddy,” Combs told host Ellen DeGeneres when she asked him what his name is. “Diddy’s my nickname,” he said, EW reports.

Combs even got the word “love” tattooed down the right side of his body in block letters.

“I’m Love!” he shouted on the daytime talk show. “I’m Love! I made it!”

