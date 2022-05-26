Former NFLer Ricky Williams on Why He Changed His Last Name to His Wife’s

*Former NFL star Ricky Williams has legally changed his last name to his wife’s last name.

During an interview on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, Ricky explained that he changed his name to Errick Miron to adopt the last name of his wife Linnea Miron, who is a successful attorney.

“I did it probably a year and a half ago, made it official,” said Ricky, who played 11 seasons in the NFL. “Something I’ve been thinking about and talking about, and I finally went through the steps.”

READ MORE: Miami Heat’s Victor Oladipo Battles A Familiar Foe: Adversity

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ricky Williams (@williams)

“I went to the social security office with my marriage certificate, and I went through the process,” he added. “It was quick and easy, and it felt meaningful. Really meaningful.”

Ricky said the move was intended to add more balance in his marriage, as reported by PEOPLE.

“One of the ideas that popped into my mind was I can take her last name,” Ricky said. “I think it’s cool. It’s somewhere where we can both win.”

“I’ve found that that’s been really powerful in creating ease, intimacy and trust in my relationship,” he added.

He went on to explain that Williams is not “even really” his true last name.

“It’s one of those family secrets,” he said. “My grandma, obviously, back then you don’t say anything. And so Williams was her husband’s name, but wasn’t my dad’s father.”

“So Williams is not even really my last name,” he continued. “And if you go back far enough, its idea of it is a slave name, so I think of what is even the purpose of a last name. And I find more meaning in this last name than Williams.”

“To me, this makes the story of Ricky Williams more interesting,” Ricky said.