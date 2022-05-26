‘Abbott Elementary’ Creator (Quinta Brunson) Rejects Calls for School Shooting Episode

*There will be no mass school shootings playing out on “Abbott Elementary.” While the show has been used to address some societal problems, its creator, Quinta Brunson, said Hollywood can’t fix an issue as serious as the scourge of shootings in American schools.

Brunson shut down the concept in the wake of the mass school shooting that left 19 children and two adults dead at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school.

In a series of tweets, Brunson made it clear that it’s not happening and for those who are asking, that energy should be used toward elected officials and gun laws.

“wild how many people have asked for a school shooting episode of the show I write. people are that deeply removed from demanding more from the politicians they’ve elected and are instead demanding “entertainment.” I can’t ask “are yall ok” anymore because the answer is “no.”

