Las Vegas Teen Asks Her Dad to be Prom Date | VIDEO

*LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — The prom proposal was viewed over two million times. When Jermel Jones got home, he was asked to read notes. On his way up, each note tugged at his heartstrings a little more.

A trail of notes led him to his daughter, Janel, holding a sign that said, “Will you go to prom with me?”

It was a promise Janel made years ago, and it was a promise she wanted to keep.

“I’ve always told her- I’m that guy she doesn’t need nobody and you know as she got older you start to lose that by the wayside her getting older and thinking. And when she asked me to the prom it was just wow- I’ve never been to the prom,” Jermel said.

To celebrate a first for dad and daughter, the Jones family went all out. They rented a hotel room, decorated from floor to ceiling. While Janel was getting her makeup done, we asked what many prom dates feel.

“Very nervous, very nervous – I don’t know how I’m going to dance? Am I supposed to dance or you know it’s not for me it’s for her,” Jermel said.

“I think it’s just a special moment that you can keep forever- you always have this moment with each other,” Janel said.

“It’s my baby’s day- she’s a young adult you know she’s about to go off on her venture and for us to have this last moment, to make it special as possible knowing that this her first- my first- I just want it to be amazing,” Jermel said.

They arrived to prom night in a limo and hit the dance floor. And it might not be Jermel’s last time at prom — he still has one more daughter.

