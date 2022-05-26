Thursday, May 26, 2022
HomeRadioScope-OldSchoolEUR Video Throwback
Celebrity

EUR VIDEO FLASHBACK: It’s the 28th Anniversary of Michael Jackson’s Elopement | WATCH

By EURPublisher01
0

Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley
Michael Jackson et Lisa Marie Presley en visite dans la ville royale le 5 septembre 1994 a Versailles, France. (Photo by Pool DEVILLE/MERILLON/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

*Twenty-eight years ago today, Neverland and Graceland suddenly merged. Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis Presley, exchanged vows and drew a collective global side-eye.

The “King of Pop” and daughter of “The King” first crossed paths in the 1970s at a concert in Las Vegas. They were reacquainted nearly 20 years later during dinner with a mutual friend in Los Angeles, and reportedly had a platonic relationship in the early 90s. She was married at the time to Danny Keough.

Accusations of sexual abuse popped up in the summer of 1993. He agreed to a $23 million settlement with the accuser’s family in January 1994, but vehemently denied the charges, as he told the world in this statement live from Neverland Ranch.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Ex-NFLer Brendan Langley Speaks Out About Airport Brawl, Says United Worker Called Him a ‘P***Y’

Jackson had reportedly turned to Lisa Marie for support during this time, and their relationship deepened, as they flew together all over the globe.

In Budapest.

In France.

She was officially separated from Keough in May, and next thing you knew (actually 20 days after her divorce was finalized) the two had jetted to the Dominican Republic and gotten married. Watch below.

Things then got disturbing…

The couple celebrated their nuptials on stage at the MTV Video Music Awards in September 1994. Michael nodded to his wife and famously told the crowd, “Nobody thought this would last.” Welp, turns out “everybody” was right.

By January 1995, Lisa Marie had filed for divorce. Word had it that Presley was unhappy with Jackson’s reported addiction to the painkillers he was prescribed for his singed scalp during a Pepsi commercial shoot a decade prior.

Or the whole marriage was a publicity stunt to make folks forget about Jackson’s $23 million settlement surrounding child molestation charges, according to conspiracy theorists.

After Jackson’s death in 2009, Presley would tell the world through her blog that her marriage was not a sham. She would say the same thing later to Oprah Winfrey, affirming saying, “it was in every sense a normal marriage.”

But…

Previous articleHerschel Walker’s Idiotic Answer to Gun Violence is Literally … Idiotic | WATCH
Next articleBrandy Hits Jack Harlow with ‘First Class’ Freestyle After He After He Didn’t Recognize Her Song
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO