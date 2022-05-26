Brendan Langley Speaks Out About Airport Brawl, Says United Worker Called Him a ‘P***Y’

*Former NFLer Brendan Langley is speaking out about his brawl with a United Airlines employee at the Newark Liberty Airport.

Langley’s attorney tells TMZ Sports that the employee “harassed him, called him names, and got physical first,” the outlet writes.

“Brendan Langley was minding his business walking through the airport with his bags when he was accosted by a United Airlines employee who claimed to ‘run the airport,'” Alan Jackson, Brendan’s attorney, said in a statement.

“When Brendan tried to ignore him, the assailant followed and harassed Brendan, calling him a ‘d***’ and a ‘p***y’ and challenging him to fight.”

Jackson claims his client was simply defending himself and that CCTV supports Langley’s version of the altercation.

“Footage from the airport security cameras establishes without question that Brendan was in reasonable fear of physical harm, and reasonably and lawfully defended himself. We do not expect charges to be filed against Brendan,” he said.

According to reports, the employee seen brawling with Langley was fired Monday. The violent encounter was allegedly sparked by Langley using a wheelchair to transport his luggage instead of a $5 dollar luggage cart.

Langley addressed the incident on Twitter, writing: “yall aint off the hook… worst customer experience in the entirety of my life on Heaven!!!!” He also claimed in a tweet that he was assaulted by the United worker and simply was defending himself.

A United rep told The Post in an email Monday that the company “does not tolerate violence of any kind at our airports or on board our planes and we are working with local authorities to further investigate this matter.”

Langley has been charged with simple assault, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, ABC News reports.