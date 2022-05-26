Thursday, May 26, 2022
HomeNews
News

Brendan Langley Speaks Out About Airport Brawl, Says United Worker Called Him a ‘P***Y’

By Ny MaGee
0

United Airlines fight
United Airlines fight – screenshot

*Former NFLer Brendan Langley is speaking out about his brawl with a United Airlines employee at the Newark Liberty Airport.

Langley’s attorney tells TMZ Sports that the employee “harassed him, called him names, and got physical first,” the outlet writes. 

“Brendan Langley was minding his business walking through the airport with his bags when he was accosted by a United Airlines employee who claimed to ‘run the airport,'” Alan Jackson, Brendan’s attorney, said in a statement.

“When Brendan tried to ignore him, the assailant followed and harassed Brendan, calling him a ‘d***’ and a ‘p***y’ and challenging him to fight.”

Jackson claims his client was simply defending himself and that CCTV supports Langley’s version of the altercation.

READ MORE: Look Who’s Talkin’: Alec Baldwin Calls for Workplace Safety After Viral Airport Fight Video

“Footage from the airport security cameras establishes without question that Brendan was in reasonable fear of physical harm, and reasonably and lawfully defended himself. We do not expect charges to be filed against Brendan,” he said. 

According to reports, the employee seen brawling with Langley was fired Monday. The violent encounter was allegedly sparked by Langley using a wheelchair to transport his luggage instead of a $5 dollar luggage cart.

Langley addressed the incident on Twitter, writing: “yall aint off the hook… worst customer experience in the entirety of my life on Heaven!!!!” He also claimed in a tweet that he was assaulted by the United worker and simply was defending himself.

A United rep told The Post in an email Monday that the company “does not tolerate violence of any kind at our airports or on board our planes and we are working with local authorities to further investigate this matter.”

Langley has been charged with simple assault, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, ABC News reports.

Previous articleWill Smith Still Laying Low, Skips Event with ‘Bel-Air’ Cast
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO