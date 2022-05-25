Woman Found Chained, Sexually Assaulted Inside Abandoned Chicago House | VIDEO

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*A Chicago woman who had been held captive in an abandoned house was rescued by police on Saturday (May 21).

The woman’s cries for help were heard by a nearby resident in the south side neighborhood who alerted the authorities, Revolt reports.

Here’s more from the outlet:

Dobine went live on Facebook to document the shocking incident as it unfolded. Reports say his post has since garnered more than 800,000 views. When police arrived on the scene, they found a 36-year-old woman in the abandoned home in the 11900 block of Eggleston Avenue in West Pullman.

Police officials said the woman is from the neighborhood.

“She was handcuffed and chained and said she had been in there for a week. She said [her captor] sexually assaulted her twice,” Dobine said of the victim.

Officials said the woman was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital and later released in good condition. Her case is currently under investigation and no one is in custody, according to the report.

“We’re working with our victim, obviously a lot of trauma there, and we’re doing our best to move forward with the investigation,” Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said at a press conference on May 23.

Per Revolt, authorities have temporarily placed the woman in a hotel.

