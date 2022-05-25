Wednesday, May 25, 2022
HomeNews
News

Woman Found Chained, Sexually Assaulted Inside Abandoned Chicago House | VIDEO

By Ny MaGee
0

*A Chicago woman who had been held captive in an abandoned house was rescued by police on Saturday (May 21).

The woman’s cries for help were heard by a nearby resident in the south side neighborhood who alerted the authorities, Revolt reports. 

Here’s more from the outlet:

Dobine went live on Facebook to document the shocking incident as it unfolded. Reports say his post has since garnered more than 800,000 views. When police arrived on the scene, they found a 36-year-old woman in the abandoned home in the 11900 block of Eggleston Avenue in West Pullman.

Police officials said the woman is from the neighborhood.

OTHER NEWS: Bernie Mac: New Book Takes Wisdom from Late Chicagoan and Comedian | WATCH

woman held hostage inside abandoned house
YouTube screenshot

“She was handcuffed and chained and said she had been in there for a week. She said [her captor] sexually assaulted her twice,” Dobine said of the victim.

Officials said the woman was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital and later released in good condition. Her case is currently under investigation and no one is in custody, according to the report. 

“We’re working with our victim, obviously a lot of trauma there, and we’re doing our best to move forward with the investigation,” Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said at a press conference on May 23. 

Per Revolt, authorities have temporarily placed the woman in a hotel.

WATCH:

Previous articleAlec Baldwin Calls for Workplace Safety After Viral Airport Fight Video
Next articleIdris Elba and Wife Sabrina Launch Season 2 of Podcast, Talk Martial Lessons
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO