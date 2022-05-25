Wednesday, May 25, 2022
HomeNews
News

Estate of Notorious B.I.G. Announce Virtual World in Metaverse Called ‘The Brook’ | VIDEO

By Ny MaGee
0

Biggie Smalls
UNITED STATES – JANUARY 18: Rapper Notorious B.I.G., aka Biggie Smalls, aka Chris Wallace rolls a cigar outside his mother’s house in Brooklyn. (Photo by Clarence Davis/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

*The estate for late rapper The Notorious B.I.G. has announced plans to enter the metaverse with a new virtual world titled “The Brook.”

The exciting project is a collaborative effort with Burst Live Inc. and Surreal Events to create a virtual world inspired by the rapper’s hometown of Brooklyn. Per Vibe, “The Brook” will feature a virtual model of Biggie himself. 

Here’s more from the report. 

“The Brook” will allow users to roam around the virtual neighborhood, purchase real estate, attend concerts, and buy and sell NFTs. To participate, users will have to create an account on The Brook website. “The Brook” will be available to access on desktop and mobile devices and is slated to launch activations with VR headsets later this year.

“The Brook” will launch later this year. 

READ MORE: Notorious B.I.G. NFT Collection Announced on 25th Anniversary of Murder

“Technology continues to create opportunities that are beyond one’s imagination and I’m excited that we are stepping into the future with a beautiful rendition of a hyperrealistic avatar of my son Christopher,” Voletta Wallace, Biggie’s mother, said in a statement. “I’m thankful for our wonderful team of creative partners for their work to deliver Biggie into new media for his fans to enjoy.”

Elliot Osagie, the founder of the Brook Experience and creator of the Biggie avatar, told  VIBE: “I created the Biggie’s hyperrealistic Avatar to extend Biggie’s IP and create content never existed because of his untimely death,” it reads. “In building out a metaverse that was based on reality, it only made sense that we started that story in Brooklyn, and with Biggie. The Brook metaverse launches in Brooklyn and we will eventually map out the entire world. We will map out places like Paris and Lagos which will allow us to bring surreal experiences in the metaverse that the world has yet to see.”

Biggie’s virtual model “was created from images and videos of the rap star prior to his death in 1997,” per the report. 

Previous articlePentagon Spokesman John Kirby Allegedly Tapped to ‘Oversee’ Black Press Secretary | VIDEO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO