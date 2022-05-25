Tank Gushes Over Kelly Rowland’s ‘Amazing’ Vocals | VIDEO

*R&B singer Tank recently sat down with N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN for a new episode of “Drink Champs” for a wide-ranging conversation about his career and the music industry.

At one point Tank admitted that he was totally unaware of Kelly Rowland’s amazing vocal ability because Destiny’s Child was “set up to adore Beyonce.”

”Kelly Rowland is by far one of the most talented females I’ve ever worked with in my life,” he said.

During a studio session with Rowlan, Tank said he was and was blown away by her talent.

”I never knew!” he said. “Because I gave all the credit to Beyonce. That’s how the business of Destiny’s Child was set up…to adore Beyonce.”

Watch Tanks’ full interview below:

READ MORE: Kelly Rowland Drops New Kids’ Book: ‘Always with You’

Elsewhere in the conversation, Tank dished about the Will Smith/Chris Rock Oscars “slap,” why supergroup TGT (Tank, Ginuwine, Tyrese) dissolved and what it meant to be validated by late singer Aaliyah.

“Aaliyah told me, ‘You’re ready — you’re ready for this shit,’” he said, adding “Nothing validates you more than a woman. When Aaliyah says ‘You’re that guy,’ that makes all the difference in the world. Nothing trumps that. And when she said that to me, I took it, and I ran with it. I said ‘Aaliyah said it, so can’t none of y’all f–k with me! I don’t care what none of y’all say; Aaliyah said ‘I’m Him.’”

Tank was a backup singer for the songstress in 1997. That led to him co-writing and singing background vocals on several of her songs, including “I Can Be” and “What If” and “Come Over”.