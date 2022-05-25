Wednesday, May 25, 2022
HomeEntertainmentMusic
Music

Tank Gushes Over Kelly Rowland’s ‘Amazing’ Vocals | VIDEO

By Ny MaGee
0

Tank and Rowland
Credit: Getty/Twitter

*R&B singer Tank recently sat down with N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN for a new episode of “Drink Champs” for a wide-ranging conversation about his career and the music industry. 

At one point Tank admitted that he was totally unaware of Kelly Rowland’s amazing vocal ability because Destiny’s Child was “set up to adore Beyonce.”

”Kelly Rowland is by far one of the most talented females I’ve ever worked with in my life,” he said.

During a studio session with Rowlan, Tank said he was and was blown away by her talent.

”I never knew!” he said. “Because I gave all the credit to Beyonce. That’s how the business of Destiny’s Child was set up…to adore Beyonce.”

Watch Tanks’ full interview below:

READ MORE: Kelly Rowland Drops New Kids’ Book: ‘Always with You’

Elsewhere in the conversation, Tank dished about the Will Smith/Chris Rock Oscars “slap,” why supergroup TGT (Tank, Ginuwine, Tyrese) dissolved and what it meant to be validated by late singer Aaliyah.

“Aaliyah told me, ‘You’re ready — you’re ready for this shit,’” he said, adding “Nothing validates you more than a woman. When Aaliyah says ‘You’re that guy,’ that makes all the difference in the world. Nothing trumps that. And when she said that to me, I took it, and I ran with it. I said ‘Aaliyah said it, so can’t none of y’all f–k with me! I don’t care what none of y’all say; Aaliyah said ‘I’m Him.’”

Tank was a backup singer for the songstress in 1997. That led to him co-writing and singing background vocals on several of her songs, including “I Can Be” and “What If” and  “Come Over”.

Previous articleMorgan Freeman Banned From Russia for Spreading ‘Russophobia’ | VIDEO
Next articleWhy Beto O’Rourke was Right to Confront Gov. Abbott and Talk Politics TODAY | Watch
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO