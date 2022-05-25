Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby Allegedly Tapped to ‘Oversee’ Black Press Secretary | VIDEO

By Ny MaGee
John Kirby - Karine Jean Pierre (Getty)
*The Biden administration has tapped Pentagon spokesman John Kirby to fill a senior communications role but the specifics about the gig remain unclear. According to the New York Post, citing the Washington Post, “Kirby will be heavily involved in White House communications and work alongside the National Security Council,” the outlet writes. 

Kirby is expected to make regular appearances in the White House briefing room, but will not share duties with the new press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

The Biden administration insisted Kirby is not replacing Jean-Pierre, but that how a lot of people are interpreting the move.

“John understands the complexities of U.S. foreign and defense policy, and he will ably represent the Administration on important national security issues,” Biden said in a statement, CNN reports.

Here’s more from Politico:

Several White House officials and insiders told West Wing Playbook that they felt the move put a damper on Jean-Pierre’s first week, and undercut her credibility at a moment when conservative media has targeted her.

“There are people in the White House who feel that the timing of Kirby’s hiring demonstrates that White House leadership believes that the first African American White House press secretary needs ‘adult supervision,’” one Democratic source familiar with dynamics in the White House and on Capitol Hill told West Wing Playbook, calling the move “demeaning,” and “insulting.”

The source added that some Democratic lawmakers also expressed frustration with the White House announcement of Jean-Pierre’s promotion because it included news that ANITA DUNN would be returning to the White House in a senior adviser role — an inclusion that, for them, left an impression that Jean-Pierre needed oversight.

A White House spokesperson said: “If that is the case, that’s news to the press team and we completely disagree.”

“Kirby is expected to be heavily involved in White House communications, including working closely with the National Security Council,” the Post wrote. “Kirby, who has served as the top spokesperson for the Defense Department since the start of the administration, has impressed White House officials with his briefings, particularly in recent months as Russia has invaded Ukraine.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

