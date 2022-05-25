Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Morgan Freeman Banned From Russia for Spreading ‘Russophobia’ | VIDEO

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com
Getty

*Veteran actor Morgan Freeman has been banned from Russia due to him appearing in a video about the Russian government’s involvement in the 2016 presidential election. 

Per Vibe, the other notable names on the ban list include President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, former U.S. Secretary of State and First Lady Hillary Clinton, and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The list also includes three deceased U.S. Senators, including John McCain.

Former President Donald Trump is not on the list. 

Per Deadline, below is a translated version of the Kremlin’s statement:

In the context of responding to the constantly imposed anti-Russian sanctions by the United States and in connection with incoming requests about the personal composition of our national “stop list”, the Russian Foreign Ministry publishes a list of American citizens who are permanently banned from entering the Russian Federation.

We emphasize that the hostile actions taken by Washington, which boomerang against the United States itself, will continue to receive a proper rebuff. Russian counter-sanctions are forced and aimed at forcing the ruling American regime, which is trying to impose a neo-colonial “rules-based world order” on the rest of the world, to change its behavior, recognizing new geopolitical realities.

Russia does not seek confrontation and is open to honest, mutually respectful dialogue, separating the American people, who are always respected by us, from the US authorities, who incite Russophobia, and those who serve them. It is these people who are included in the Russian “black list.”

Everyone on the banned list is accused of spreading “Russophobia.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

