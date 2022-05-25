An Emotional Jada Pinkett Smith Speaks on the ‘Terrified Little Girl’ Underneath ‘Strong’ Exterior

*Jada Pinkett-Smith was brought to tears in the latest episode of Red Table Talk, where she candidly discussed dealing with “a lot of stressful adult things at a young age,” and how her upbringing as a child led her to believe that showing emotion meant she was weak.

A preview of Wednesday’s episode was posted to the official RTT page on Tuesday as the Matrix actress explained how being raised to simply “buck up” and get on with her problems later resulted in her struggle to deal with emotions stemming from the pressures of life.

Jada, who was joined by her daughter Willow Smith, mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and guest panelist Kelly McDaniel, admitted:

“I had to deal with a lot of stressful, adult things at a young age. I didn’t have the ability to deal with the emotions that were coming with it. I just had to ‘buck up.’ And so those women you see that you think are so strong, there’s this terrified little girl underneath. And that’s me.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Oprah Visits Ellen in Her Final Week of Shows and Gets Emotional | WATCH

Her comments brought the room to complete silence as Jada broke down in tears, sparking a surge of sympathy from the women sitting at the table.

“Oh mommy. I mean, this is why we do the work,” Willow said before Kelly chimed in, “It’s part of the journey.”

The 50-year-old’s breakdown comes just weeks after her husband Will Smith infamously slapped Chris Rock across the face for making a joke about her buzzcut — a hairstyle that Jada has been wearing since being diagnosed with alopecia in 2018.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Bill Cosby Not Expected to Appear or Testify at Civil Sex Assault Trial