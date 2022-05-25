Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Idris Elba and Wife Sabrina Launch Season 2 of Podcast, Talk Martial Lessons

By Ny MaGee
Idris Elba and his wife
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre2

*Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina recently shared some of the lessons they have learned after three years of marriage. 

“You just want to be at peace together and have that be sort of a continuous motion,” said Elba to PEOPLE of he and Sabrina’s dynamic.  

“I also love the idea of seeing what changes. We’ve been together six years now, and we both changed so much. I like seeing that,” she added. 

“Generally if we have an argument, I don’t like to go to bed angry, and I think he’s the same,” Sabrina shared. “That’s probably the one thing that we always try not to do.”

READ MORE: Idris Elba Admits He Has ‘Massive Anger Tantrums’ While Sparring with Wife Sabrina Dhowre

The couple recently launched the second season of their Audible podcast Coupledom. This season will feature guests including filmmakers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, pop superstar Rita Ora and her manager/sister Elena, and Oscar-winning songwriting team Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez. 

“We don’t do the podcast to give advice,” Sabrina tells PEOPLE. “We do it to learn and speak about relationships.”

Last season on their podcast, Elba admitted to having an explosive temper.

“Sabrina and I, very early in our relationship I was very stressed so I had these massive anger tantrums that were like explosions,” he said.

“She was like, ‘Who are you?’

“I was always the first to say, ‘Hey, if you’re not happy, leave. Move.’ It was kind of like a male instinct.”

 The Hollywood hunk then claimed he’s trying to get better at avoiding conflict. 

“Sabrina and I both have strong personalities and typically it’s Sabrina who says, ‘Look, I don’t want to fight.

“I’ve been getting better at it recently but when I do it, I get nothing back.

“When she does it, I go, ‘Thank you.’ “

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

