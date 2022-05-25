Alec Baldwin Calls for Workplace Safety After Viral Airport Fight Video

*Alec Baldwin has shared his opinion about the viral video of a United Airlines employee fighting with ex-Denver Broncos cornerback Brendan Langley at the Newark Liberty Airport.

Baldwin took to social media to call out ‘workplace abuse’ and many online found that ironic given that he fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his film “Rust” in November.

“The guy working at the airport is the victim,” Baldwin wrote on Instagram Tuesday. “He came to work to do a job.

“The other guy, with his big mouth, is guilty of workplace abuse, where people come to work with an expectation of safety, even civility. This a**hole who hit the guy should be put on a no-fly list.”

Several online users were quick to call out the actor for his ‘lecturing’ about workplace safety.

“A man who (accidentally) shot and killed his co-worker at work is lecturing us on WORKPLACE SAFETY? Ffs..” Pierce Morgan wrote, Daily Mail reports.

According to reports, the employee seen brawling with Langley was fired Monday. The violent encounter was allegedly sparked by Langley using a wheelchair to transport his luggage instead of a $5 dollar luggage cart.

Langley addressed the incident on Twitter, writing: “yall aint off the hook… worst customer experience in the entirety of my life on Heaven!!!!”

He also claimed in a tweet that he was assaulted by the United worker and simply was defending himself.

A United rep told The Post in an email Monday that the company “does not tolerate violence of any kind at our airports or on board our planes and we are working with local authorities to further investigate this matter.”

Langley has been charged with simple assault, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, ABC News reports.