Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Walmart Pulls Juneteenth Ice Cream Amid Outrage

By Ny MaGee
Wal-Mart responds to critics

*Walmart is pulling its Juneteenth ice cream after fierce backlash on social media.

The “Celebration Edition” ice cream, sold as a pint under Walmart’s Great Value brand, is a swirled red velvet and cheesecake flavor. The packaging features an image of two Black hands with a yellow, green, red, and black background, per IBT.

The ice cream label reads, “Share and celebrate African-American culture, emancipation and enduring hope.”

Juneteenth marked the end of slavery for Black Americans and was made a federal holiday in 2021. This year it will be observed on Monday, June 20.

After many on social media called out Walmart for being racist and exploitative and using Juneteenth to capitalize on slavery, the retail giant announced that the ice cream is being pulled from freezers. 

READ MORE: Juneteenth Soul Food Festival Canceled in Arkansas After Outrage Over All-White Hosts

“Juneteenth holiday marks a celebration of freedom and independence,” Walmart said in a statement. “However, we received feedback that a few items caused concern for some of our customers and we sincerely apologize. We are reviewing our assortment and will remove items as appropriate.”

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, the day Union soldiers informed the enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, that they were free. The news came two months after the Confederacy had surrendered, and 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in Southern states.

Meanwhile, as reported by TMZ, Walmart is launching a similar “celebration edition” ice cream for Pride Month in June. That flavor is white chocolate ice cream with brownies and cherries.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

