NASCAR Driver Rajah Caruth Debuts New Race Car

By Ny MaGee
professional sports car drver
Credit: Twitter

*Winston-Salem State student and NASCAR driver Rajah Caruth will debut a new race car on May 27 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Per HBCU Gameday, Caruth will get behind the wheel of a WSSU-themed race car in the ARCA Menard’s series General Tire 150. This will mark the second time that he has driven an HBCU themed race car in a NASCAR event, according to the outlet. Virginia State University sponsored a car for Caruth in April for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Richmond.

WSSU began a motorsports management program in 2007 and remains the first and only HBCU to do so. 

“I learned the importance of HBCUs at an early age. My father went to an HBCU and is currently serving as a professor at Howard University, so I’ve been exposed to a culture and support system that is like no other. Being in WSSU’s Motorsports Management allows me to learn while doing what I love,” said Caruth.

Caruth is currently a sophomore at WSSU, and he will represent his school on his car at the General Tire 150 in the ARCA Menards series. 

Per HBCU Gameday, “Rajah Caruth is tied with Rev Racing teammate Nick Sanchez with 155 points accumulated so far this season. “

The 150 mile/100 lap race will be televised live on FS1 at 6pm EST on Friday night. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

