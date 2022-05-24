‘Commit or Quit’ Exclusive Clip: Does Brian Really Know His Limit? | WATCH

*We have an exclusive clip of the premiere episode of “Commit or Quit with Judge Lynn Toler,” airing May 26 on WE tv.

Per press release, couples in crisis turn to Judge Lynn Toler for a life-altering decision to get married or break up for good. Judge Toler meets the couples, watches surveillance and interviews witnesses. Secrets are exposed, core issues uncovered, and family and friends give shocking testimony. Ultimately, Judge Toler decides—Commit or Quit!

In our preview of this week’s episode, Brian and Ayanna have been married for 4 years! Judge Toler talks to Brian’s witness, Brown, who says they are good for each other. He says that Brian knows his limit when they go out together but Toler is reluctant to believe him. Watch the moment via the YouTube clip below.

Elsewhere in this week’s episode, after experiencing devastating losses, Ayanna and Brian seek Judge Toler’s help to determine if their past baggage is too heavy to carry into the future. When shocking secrets & fertility struggles rock their marriage, Judge Toler decides their fate. ​

The couples who look for Judge Toler’s verdicts include:

London (37) and Andre (48) – Married 6 months

London and Andre met 7 years ago at a bar in Chicago. After a 5-year on-again, off-again love affair, the two lost touch and went years without speaking. Last year, feeling like he was getting older, Andre decided that it was time to settle down and believed London was the one. After surprising her in Las Vegas, Andre proposed, and in less than 2 weeks the two got married. Now, 6 months later, both are questioning if they made the right decision. The two can’t seem to get along long enough to fix their marriage, they’re easily annoyed with each other, and they fight over every little thing. London accuses Andre of deliberately doing/saying things to get under her skin while Andre doesn’t know how much more he can take of London’s hot-head personality. They need Judge Toler’s help NOW, before more damage is done.

Ayanna (46) and Brian (36) – Married 3 years

The couple met 4 years ago at a party. The two instantly hit it off and got married in a small ceremony. While they love each other very much, the two have had issues from the beginning, including: cultural differences, age gap, and lifestyle differences. They’ve also undergone fertility issues and aren’t sure if having a baby is in the picture for them. Ayanna and Brian desperately want to save their marriage, but they’re also willing to walk away for good if Judge Lynn feels like these unresolved feelings of resentment are too big to overcome.

Ashanti (25) and Christopher (37) – Dating Almost 2 Years

After snooping through each other’s phones, a year ago, they found messages/evidence of their partner communicating with the opposite sex. After taking a break and agreeing not to date anyone, Ashanti broke the agreement as payback. Now, buried under a mountain of mistrust on both parts, Ashanti and Chris are trying to rekindle the spark they once had, rebuild their relationship, and regain each other’s trust. They need Judge Toler’s help to decide if they truly have a future together, or if it’s time to let this relationship go for good.

Antoine (36) and Kieyesia (41) – 6 Years Dating

Antoine and Kieyesia met on social media when Antoine slid into her DMs 6 years ago and the two have been together ever since. Unfortunately, the relationship has been anything but smooth. Antoine’s ex-fiancé, and mother of his child, continues to butt into their relationship. On top of all of the baby mama drama, Antoine’s social media persona is a source of contention for Kieyesia and she doesn’t like that she is completely absent from his world. He thinks she isn’t on his level and after 6 years of dating, both are starting to wonder if their relationship has a future. Unable to pull the trigger themselves, they need Judge Toler to come in and decide as neither are willing to go another 6 years stuck in the same place.

“Commit or Quit with Judge Lynn Toler” airs Thursdays at 10pm on WE tv.