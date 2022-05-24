Bill Cosby Not Expected to Appear or Testify at Civil Sex Assault Trial

*Bill Cosby is facing a civil trial over allegations that he sexually assaulted a teenage girl at the Playboy mansion nearly 50 years ago.

Cosby’s lawyer Jennifer Bonjean said the upcoming trial is “not fair.”

“It’s called trial by ambush,” she said.

Here’s more from ABC News:

Plaintiff Judy Huth said in a recent court filing that she now believes the assault happened in 1975 when she was 16, not in 1974 when she was 15 as she had long alleged, spurring cries of foul and a request to dismiss the case from Cosby’s attorneys, who said the change has upended their defense on the eve of trial.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Craig Karlan gave no indication he planned to throw out the 8-year-old case just before a trial that he is determined to have start as scheduled on Monday, and forged ahead in preparations.

Huth’s lawsuit alleges Cosby forced her to perform a sex act on him in a bedroom at the Playboy mansion in Los Angeles.

Cosby, 85, will not be required to testify during the trial and is not e expected to attend in person, his attorneys said.

Bonjean acknowledges that Cosby took Huth to the mansion but claims she was not a minor at the time and that no sexual assault took place.

“It is extraordinarily difficult to defend against an allegation from 50 years ago. Nobody could do it, innocent, guilty or something in between,” Bonjean, who also represented Cosby in his criminal case and is representing R. Kelly in his Chicago child pornography trial, said outside court. “You work you work you work to create a defense, and then all of a sudden at the last minute, it’s a bait-and-switch.”

Huth is being represented by famed attorney Gloria Allred

“Mr. Cosby is a guy who has never settled for anything in life, and he’s not going to settle in this case,” Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt said.