At Least 14 Students Dead After Shooting At Texas Elementary School | WATCHLiveReport

*(Via Insider) – At least 14students and one teacher are dead after an active shooter opened fire in an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said. Shortly after 12 p.m. local time, an active shooter opened fire inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, about 84 miles outside of San Antonio, school officials said. Police said the suspected shooter is also dead.

The gunman, identified as Salvador Ramos, was shot and killed by law enforcement officers, Daily Mail reports.

Officials at Uvalde Memorial Hospital said they received more than a dozen children for treatment following the incident. Two children were transferred to another hospital in San Antonio and another is pending transfer. A second hospital, University Health, said it received two patients — one child and one adult.

Hospital officials also said that two individuals arrived deceased. It was not immediately clear if the deceased were students or staff of the elementary school.

A representative from the Uvalde Police Department told Insider that there is no public information at this time.

Here’s more news of the Texas elementary school mass shooting via CNN …

University Hospital in San Antonio said in a tweet that they received a child and an adult from the school shooting. The adult, a 66-year-old woman, is in critical condition, the hospital said in a tweet.

Videos taken by a bystander, Isaias Melendez, show scores of armed officers at the scene while others flee the school.

Uvalde is located about 85 miles west of San Antonio and about 70 miles east of Del Rio. Robb Elementary teaches 2nd through 4th grades and had 535 students in the 2020-21 school year, according to state data. Thursday was set to be the last day of school for the year.

The school district said it is canceling all school activities following the shooting.

The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are assisting local police with the investigation.

Developing …