Andrew Abdullah: Suspect in NYC Subway Wknd Shooting Turns Himself in to Police | WATCH

*In New York City, a man wanted in a fatal shooting on a subway train surrendered to police on Tuesday, hours after authorities posted his name and photo on social media and asked the public to help find him.

That man, 25-year-old Andrew Abdullah, turned himself in at a Manhattan precinct to face charges in the apparently unprovoked shooting death of Goldman Sachs employee Daniel Enriquez, 48.

Enriquez was shot while heading to brunch on Sunday, about six weeks after 10 people were shot in an attack on another subway train. Enriquez’s sister Griselda Vile implored the city to tackle crime more effectively.

“I’m pleading that this not happen to another New Yorker,” she told Fox News. “I don’t want my brother just to be a passing name in the media, a passing name in our normalcy post-pandemic.”

The seemingly random shooting further shook a city on edge about public safety. Many types of crime have rebounded after dipping dramatically earlier in the pandemic when people were staying home. And concern about crime has soared.

In the first five months of 2022, shootings in the city dropped slightly over the same period a year earlier, and the number of murders is down 12% so far over last year. But New York is still on pace to have its second-highest number of homicides since 2011, after nearly a decade of record lows.

New York Mayor Eric Adams called Abdullah the “poster child” for perpetrators of violence in the city and suggested that the state’s criminal justice system played a role in the killing.

“We got a killer off our streets, but far too many killers are back on our streets through the revolving door of the criminal justice system,” Adams said.