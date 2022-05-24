A&E Double Premieres ‘Biography: Bobby Brown’ and ‘Origins of Hip Hop’ in NYC | EURexclusiveVIDEO

*Last week, EURweb was in the building at the Times Center in New York for the premiere of A&E’s two upcoming specials, “Biography: Bobby Brown” and “Origins of Hip Hop,” both of which screened to a delighted audience.

The new Bobby Brown docuseries is of the “limited” variety, while it is hoped that the earnest and artful storytelling displayed in “Origins of Hip Hop” will carry the docuseries to evermore unexplored hip hop beginnings in seasons to come.

On hand for the red carpet and panel discussion that followed were Bobby Brown, Ja Rule, “Origins of Hip Hop” executive producer Slane Hatch, Grandmaster Caz, and Bobby Brown director Kevin Swain.

During a lively talkback discussion moderated by famed NYC DJ and radio personality Angie Martinez, Bobby addressed a statement/question posed by Martinez regarding the love she felt group members expressed while complaining about him, as was expressed by a clip of an N.E. member describing working with Brown during their time together as a group.

“I think they complained about me because I was an asshole,” Brown admitted. “I got that in me. I’m not, I’m gonna lie I was really difficult to work with. Accountability people, accountability. That’s it, that’s it.”

Brown, who looked as upbeat, positive and reflective throughout the evening, told Martinez the thing he wanted people to learn of him from the docuseries.

“I’m not done yet, you know. I think I’m just beginning. There’s a lot more to me than just, you know, the gyrations and the dancing and the singing, so I’m looking forward to doing more. I’m just a normal guy, (I’ve) just been Bobby for…all my life. But, you know, God has made me the way that I am. (And) I just know that God is still working on me. He needed tools to rebuild me. He needed new tools to, you know, rebuild me. I’m not the bionic man, but you know, I am getting better.”

Also on hand for the affair was Ja Rule, the subject of one of the first episodes of “Origins of Hip Hop.” Like many in attendance, however, much of Ja’s discussion was in deference to Brown.

“We go back. We’ve got brothers in common,” said Ja Rule. “We got a close brother in common. Brother BJ. We’ve had some stories together. I grew up wanting to be in New Edition. Before I used to rap, I was in R&B groups and all that shit like that. Yeah, I was the rapper in the group, but I was in the group and everything so I really, really, you know.”

“I really gravitated toward Bob when he was in New Edition ’cause, you know Bob would kinda do the rap parts. You know, that was like my role in the groups.”

It’s why, when I started rapping, I brought the singing into (it) because I kind of felt like I was both, you know? So was he.”

Others in attendance were Alicia Etheredge-Brown, Landon Brown, La’Princia Brown, fashion icon Dapper Dan, hip hop visual artist Fab 5 Freddy, Grandmaster Dee, Melle Mel, Whodini, actor Woody McClain and more.