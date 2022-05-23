The First ‘Real Housewives of Dubai’ Trailer is Out – Phaedra Parks Make Unexpected Cameo | WATCH

*The first trailer for “The Real Housewives of Dubai” is out, with Phaedra Parks (Real Housewives of Atlanta alum) making an unexpected cameo. “Give me the tea. I’m very thirsty today,” Phaedra jokes to Caroline Brooks while sipping on a cocktail. “Phaedra, I missed you,” Brooks replies, laughing.

Other cast members include Lesa Milan, Chanel Ayan, Nina Ali, D. Sara Al Madani, and Caroline Stanbury, who is a former “Ladies of London” star. There is much extravagance and drama among these new cast members, as seen in the trailer.

“There’s a lot of wealth here, and we have a lot of gold diggers, too,” Ayan says.

Stanbury then adds in a confessional that the women are far from submissive in Dubai, noting that most of the women are running this town.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Wendy Williams’ Atty: She’s ‘NOT in Agreement’ with Court-appointed Financial Guardian

Stanbury, who hosts the “Divorced Not Dead” podcast, is returning to Bravo with a bang, just as her wedding to Sergio Carallo plays out on TV. She has three kids from a previous marriage and faces a dilemma when Sergio, the incoming husband and who is a Real Madrid player, says he wants to have his own kids with her.

Brooks, on the other hand, talks of her plans to open her own spa. She terms it “the glam central of Dubai” and reveals to her co-stars during a group dinner that her former husband is developing the property while her ex-boyfriend is investing in it.

It’s very expensive to cheat on me,” Brooks then jokes in a confessional. “Ask my exes.”

Milan hosts her first fashion show for Mina Roe, her luxury maternity line. The “Miss Jamaica” star struggles to balance work and her three boys, just like most working moms.

Ayan made history as the first black supermodel from Dubai. By the look of things, she is still on top of things with her modeling career. Of course, that also involves sharing a spotlight with a camel or two.

In the trailer, Ayan breaks down over her rough childhood story before meeting her husband.

Dr. Al Madani is also shown living her life as a successful career from the moment she launched her business when she was only 15 years old. The two-time divorcee is still out searching for Mr. Right.

Ali is doing well with her fruitcake company, though she laments that her workload has since “doubled if not tripled.” In one of the scenes, the mother of three gets emotional over the pressure her family exerts on her.

“The Real Housewives of Dubai” season 1 premieres on Bravo on Wednesday, June 1 at 9 p.m. ET.