Kenan Thompson Says Samuel L. Jackson ‘Welcome Anytime’ on SNL After Ban

*Samuel L. Jackson was allegedly banned from “Saturday Night Live” nearly a decade ago and the Oscar winner previously claimed that Kenan Thompson was to blame.

As reported by Vibe, Jackson appeared on one of Thompson’s sketches called “What Up With That?” and the actor reportedly said “f**k” twice. Jackson blamed Thompson for not cutting him off before he dropped the F-bomb.

Thompson recently explained to “Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon” that Jackson’s cue card only read the letter f, not the entire word.

“I don’t have the authority to do that,” Thompson said about Jackson’s alleged ban.

“When he did it the first time, I was processing, like, ‘Oh snap, he did it and I didn’t make it or whatever, I didn’t cut him off in time.’ That just happened. […] But we kind of expect the f-word out of Sam Jackson, so no harm done. But then he doubled down and said it again, and I was like, ‘Yo, my man, we gotta pay for those.’”

Thompson said Jackson is welcome to return to SNL anytime.

“Hey, Sam. It’s all good, bro,” the actor/comedian saif while looking directly into the camera. “You’re welcome anytime, from what I’ve been hearing. He’s been mad at me for that, so my bad, bruh, you know what I’m saying? I didn’t think he was gonna do it like that, but…come on in whenever you want. It’s Sam Jackson, who doesn’t want Sam Jackson on the show?”

Watch Thompson’s full remarks below about Jackson’s alleged SNL ban.