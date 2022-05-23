Monday, May 23, 2022
HomeEntertainmentComedy
Comedy

Kenan Thompson Says Samuel L. Jackson ‘Welcome Anytime’ on SNL After Ban

By Ny MaGee
0

Kenan Thompson talks SNL ban
Kenan Thompson and Samuel L. Jackson / Twitter

*Samuel L. Jackson was allegedly banned from “Saturday Night Live” nearly a decade ago and the Oscar winner previously claimed that Kenan Thompson was to blame.

As reported by Vibe, Jackson appeared on one of Thompson’s sketches called “What Up With That?” and the actor reportedly said “f**k” twice. Jackson blamed Thompson for not cutting him off before he dropped the F-bomb.

Thompson recently explained to “Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon” that Jackson’s cue card only read the letter f, not the entire word. 

“I don’t have the authority to do that,” Thompson said about Jackson’s alleged ban.

READ MORE:  Kenan Thompson and Wife Call It Quits After 15 Years Together

“When he did it the first time, I was processing, like, ‘Oh snap, he did it and I didn’t make it or whatever, I didn’t cut him off in time.’ That just happened. […] But we kind of expect the f-word out of Sam Jackson, so no harm done. But then he doubled down and said it again, and I was like, ‘Yo, my man, we gotta pay for those.’”

Thompson said Jackson is welcome to return to SNL anytime. 

“Hey, Sam. It’s all good, bro,” the actor/comedian saif while looking directly into the camera. “You’re welcome anytime, from what I’ve been hearing. He’s been mad at me for that, so my bad, bruh, you know what I’m saying? I didn’t think he was gonna do it like that, but…come on in whenever you want. It’s Sam Jackson, who doesn’t want Sam Jackson on the show?”

Watch Thompson’s full remarks below about Jackson’s alleged SNL ban.

Previous articleWill Smith Talks Family and Legacy in New Letterman Interview | WATCH
Next articleNaomi Osaka Knocked Out of French Open After First-round Defeat | WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO