Rosie Perez Reveals She’s Not Involved with ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Remake

*Veteran actress Rosie Perez says she was overwhelmed with emotions when she reunited with her “White Men Can’t Jump” costars Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes at the Oscars in March.

“Oh, my God — I almost burst into tears,” she told EW during an interview for her new bilingual drama series on Apple TV+ called “Now and Then.” “I was so shocked, in total happy tears. But I don’t remember what I said. My husband told me I yelled out, ‘What?!’ Which I don’t think I did, but I was in shock. It was amazing.”

As reported previously, the original film, written and directed by Ron Shelton, starred Harrelson and Snipes as two street basketball hustlers who at first try to hustle each other before they team up for a bigger score. Perez played the longtime girlfriend of Harrelson’s character, whose dream is to appear on Jeopardy!

READ MORE: Rosie Perez Recalls ‘Terrifying’ Battle with Coronavirus While Traveling to Bangkok

It was reported back in 2017 that“Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris was teaming up with athletes-turned-producers Blake Griffin and Ryan Kalil for an update of the 1992 sports comedy under Twentieth Century Fox, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Rapper Jack Harlow has reportedly been cast in Harrelson’s former role.

Perez says the upcoming film will be its own version of the story and so far, she has no input or involvement with it.

“I haven’t been contacted,” Perez said. “The last time I spoke to Woody and Wesley, they haven’t either, but I don’t know if they’ve been contacted since,” Perez states. “And everybody’s like, ‘Oh that’s messed up.’ No, it’s not! The cast[s] of A Star Is Born, one and two and three, didn’t have a cameo in all the remakes, you know what I’m saying? They worked and they’ve been great remakes. I was just watching the remake of The Talented Mr. Ripley, with Jude Law, Matt Damon and Phillip Seymour Hoffman, God rest his soul, and it was amazing. So, I have high hopes for the remake.”

She adds, “I want it to work because if it works, it really cements White Men Can’t Jump as a classic. And I wish everybody would be rooting for the same.”

“We made it into an ensemble,” Perez continued. “It worked because the three of us worked. So if this guy [Harlow] is as good as they say that he is — and I hope he is, I’ve never seen his work so I can’t judge — I hope that they get the other two cast members that will be as equally as good and that they have the same chemistry that the three of us had.”