Monday, May 23, 2022
HomeEntertainmentTelevision
EURweb Original Content

Mariahlynn Unpacks Explosive New Season of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ | WATCH

By Ny MaGee
0

Marriage Boot Camp
Mariahlynn / Twitter

*We caught up with music star and reality TV veteran Mariahlynn to dish about the new season of WE tv’s “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition.

Per a press release, this season stars Hip Hop superstar K. Michelle (K. Michelle: My Life) and Kastan, Rich Dollaz and Mariahlynn, (Love & Hip Hop: New York) Lyrica and A1, (Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood) and Gangsta Boo (First Female Member of Three 6 Mafia) and Emmet as they head to Marriage Boot Camp to face the music. Dr. Ish & Judge Toler help them confront lies, betrayal, and bitter rivalries, but when secrets are exposed, will their relationships survive?

If you’ve been watching the season so far then you witnessed Mariahlynn break down and express her frustrations about her relationship with Rich Dollaz. We unpacked some of those moments and more during our exclusive interview with the rapper. 

In the clip below, hear what Mariahlynn had to say about where she and Rich stand today and what fans can expect to see as the rest of the explosive season unfolds.

READ MORE: Exclusive Clip: ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ – Gangsta Boo Lost 20 People | WATCH

Previous articleJody Watley Embraced by New Yorkers in Times Square on HUGE Digital Billboard for her contributions to Pop Culture!
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO