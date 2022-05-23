Mariahlynn Unpacks Explosive New Season of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ | WATCH

*We caught up with music star and reality TV veteran Mariahlynn to dish about the new season of WE tv’s “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition.”



Per a press release, this season stars Hip Hop superstar K. Michelle (K. Michelle: My Life) and Kastan, Rich Dollaz and Mariahlynn, (Love & Hip Hop: New York) Lyrica and A1, (Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood) and Gangsta Boo (First Female Member of Three 6 Mafia) and Emmet as they head to Marriage Boot Camp to face the music. Dr. Ish & Judge Toler help them confront lies, betrayal, and bitter rivalries, but when secrets are exposed, will their relationships survive?

If you’ve been watching the season so far then you witnessed Mariahlynn break down and express her frustrations about her relationship with Rich Dollaz. We unpacked some of those moments and more during our exclusive interview with the rapper.

In the clip below, hear what Mariahlynn had to say about where she and Rich stand today and what fans can expect to see as the rest of the explosive season unfolds.

READ MORE: Exclusive Clip: ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ – Gangsta Boo Lost 20 People | WATCH