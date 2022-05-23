Monday, May 23, 2022
HomeSportsBasketball
Basketball

J. Cole to Play Professional Basketball in Canada | VIDEO

By Ny MaGee
0

J. Cole
J. Cole / Getty

*Rapper J. Cole has reportedly signed on to play another season of pro basketball, this time in Canada.

The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced Thursday that the Grammy-winning hip-hop star, whose full name is Jermaine Cole, will join the Scarborough Shooting Stars as a guard.

The details of his agreement have yet to be disclosed. As reported by The Associated Press, Cole played with the Rwanda Patriots in the Basketball Africa League in 2021. 

The season begins on May 25.

READ MORE: J. Cole Addresses 8-Yr-Old Fight with Diddy with ‘Let Go My Hand’ / VIDEO

Per the report, each team in the CEBL typically plays 20 regular-season games followed by the playoff rounds to determine a champion.

“I think there’s a negative and a positive [to J. Cole’s presence],” Terrell Stoglin—Basketball Africa League’s leading scorer last season—told ESPN. “The negative part of it is: I think he took someone’s job that deserves it.

“I live in a basketball world. I don’t live in a fan world. I know a lot of guys that had their careers stopped by COVID and they’re still home working out and training for an opportunity like this,” he continued. 

“For a guy who has so much money and has another career to just come here and average, like, one point a game and still get glorified is very disrespectful to the game. It’s disrespectful to the ones who sacrificed their whole lives for this, Stoglin explained. 

“The positive side of it is: it brings a lot of attention, and, I guess, money. I don’t really pay attention to that type of stuff. I’m more [concerned that] he took someone’s job that deserved it,” he said. 

Per ESPN, “Cole scored five points, and recorded three assists and five rebounds, in his three games at the BAL, but left the tournament ahead of the playoffs due to family commitments. The Patriots finished fourth.”

The CEBL launched in 2019 with six teams but has since expanded to 10 franchises. Training camp is currently underway. The regular season will kick off with Shooting Stars against the Guelph Nighthawks on Thursday.

Previous articleFive Subject-matter Experts Selected for The Branding Accelerator as the 2022 Cohort That Focuses on Health, Healing, and Wellness
Next articleAgain?! COVID-19 Infections and Hospitalizations Waaay Up – Nearly 140,000 Reported Cases⁠
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO