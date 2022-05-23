Monday, May 23, 2022
EX-NFLer (Brendan Langley) Arrested for Beatdown of United Airlies Worker | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
United Airlines fight
United Airlines fight – screenshot

*Dang! This was like watching a WWF smackdown! If you missed it, an airline passenger and a United Airlines employee went at it in the terminal at Newark Liberty International Airport. Let’s just say the UA employee who appears to have thrown the first punch ended up on his arse.

We don’t know what precipitated the confrontation, but witnesses say the 2 began arguing before pushing, slapping and ultimately punching each other.

The passenger, Brendan Langley, 27, was arrested on Thursday, May 19 after trading blows with the unnamed United Airlines worker.

Videos show the pair sparring, but almost all of the footage shows the airline worker throwing the first punch.

Interestingly, Langley, who once played in the NFL for the Denver Broncos but most recently played for the Calgary Stampeders in Canada, was the only one arrested. He was booked on a single count of simple assault on Thursday. The United Airlines worker was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries but he was not arrested.

It is believed that the fight began when Langley used a wheelchair to transport his luggage, instead of a paid-for luggage cart which cost $5.

The video has been viewed more than 11million times since being uploaded to Twitter yesterday morning.

Now, the internet is divided on which of the pair was to blame – and who threw the first punch. Watch and see for yourself via the IG embed above.

Brendan Langley (Getty)
