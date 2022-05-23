Again?! COVID-19 Infections and Hospitalizations Waaay Up – Nearly 140,000 Reported Cases⁠

*Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are on the rise around the country.
Just when we thought we were in the clear, something keeps pulling us back every time we try to leave. Will everything be all right?
Mask mandates have been relaxed, more and more cities are easing their #COVID19 safety restrictions, and people aren’t just visiting the outside; people are staying outside.
All of the reasons and more are why COVID-19 cases have steadily been increasing. According to Yahoo! Sports, in the last month, COVID-19 infections have risen by more than 168 percent.
Last week, the U.S. reported nearly 140,000 COVID-19 cases, making it the third consecutive day that the country has seen more than 100,000 cases, according to an NBC News tally.
In addition, NBC reports cases around the U.S. have jumped by 58 percent in the past weeks, with Omicron being one of the leading strains of infections.
According to an NBC News analysis of Health and Human Services data, hospitalizations have grown by nearly 20,000 a day, a 20 percent increase in the last two weeks.
