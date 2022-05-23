Again?! COVID-19 Infections and Hospitalizations Waaay Up – Nearly 140,000 Reported Cases⁠

*Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are on the rise around the country.⁠

Just when we thought we were in the clear, something keeps pulling us back every time we try to leave. Will everything be all right?⁠

Mask mandates have been relaxed, more and more cities are easing their #COVID19 safety restrictions, and people aren’t just visiting the outside; people are staying outside.⁠

All of the reasons and more are why COVID-19 cases have steadily been increasing. According to Yahoo! Sports, in the last month, COVID-19 infections have risen by more than 168 percent.

Last week, the U.S. reported nearly 140,000 COVID-19 cases, making it the third consecutive day that the country has seen more than 100,000 cases, according to an NBC News tally.⁠

⁠In addition, NBC reports cases around the U.S. have jumped by 58 percent in the past weeks, with Omicron being one of the leading strains of infections.⁠

According to an NBC News analysis of Health and Human Services data, hospitalizations have grown by nearly 20,000 a day, a 20 percent increase in the last two weeks.

