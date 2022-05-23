Monday, May 23, 2022
Stacey Abrams Catches Heat for Saying ‘Georgia is the Worst State to Live in’ | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
Stacey Abrams - Brian Kemp - Getty
You probably won’t be surprised to learn that Stacey Abrams is catching heat for calling Georgia the worst place to live in the United States. Abrams, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate is looking to unseat incumbent Republican Governor Brian Kemp in November.

It was during a speech on Saturday that Abrams explained why she desires to be governor of Georgia.

“I’m running for governor because I know that we have to have a conversation about who we are in this state and what we want for each other and from each other.”

She continued: “I am tired of hearing about how we’re the best state in the country to do business when we are the worst state in the country to live in. When you’re number 48 for mental health, we’re number 1 for maternal mortality, when you have an incarceration rate that’s on the rise and wages that are on the decline, you are not the number 1 place to live.”

Stacey Abrams
Stacey Abrams visits The View (Feb. 17, 2020)

According to Abrams, she’s the person who can solve the state’s problems.

“Georgia is capable of greatness, but we need greatness to be in our governor’s office. We need someone who actually believes in bringing all of us in there together. We’re going to make sure the state of Georgia does its job. We’re going to take care of our people in the state of Georgia.”

Abrams later tweeted that Georgia is “#2 in uninsured. #1 in maternal mortality & new HIV cases, #9 in gun violence… For too many, Kemp’s Georgia doesn’t include them. Why? Because [Kemp Doesn’t Care].”

Naturally, Gov. Kemp responded toAbrams’ statements via Twitter, as well

“Stacey Abrams may think differently, but I believe Georgia is the best state to live, work, and raise a family.”

