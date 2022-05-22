Sunday, May 22, 2022
HomeSportsTennis
News

A Year After Her Hasty Withdrawal Naomi Osaka is Back At French Open | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

Naomi Osaka (Clive Brunskill-Getty Images)
A year after her sudden withdrawal, Naomi Osaka partakes in French Open. Osaka is pictured here at the Madrid Open on May 01 – (Clive Brunskill-Getty Images)

*(CNN) — Four-time tennis grand slam champion Naomi Osaka returned to the French Open to meet the media on Friday — a year after her sudden withdrawal from the major tournament.

Twelve months on from refusing to speak to the media during the event, citing mental health reasons, Osaka met the press with reflection, humor and caution.

With a smile on her face, Osaka told reporters she was “worried about this press conference because I knew I’d get a lot of questions about this.”

Last year, Osaka was visibly stressed and emotional while addressing the media during an obligatory news conference at Roland Garros.

RELATED NEWS ON EURWEB:  Search Naomi Osaka Teams with Agent to Launch Sports Agency

The former world number one subsequently pulled out of the 2021 French Open and revealed she had “suffered long bouts of depression” since winning her first major championship in 2018.

“Of course, I also didn’t like how I handled the whole situation but I was worried that there were people that I offended in some way and I would bump into them,” said Osaka on Friday.

‘For the most part, I think I’m okay’

Osaka reflected on what transpired in 2021 and revealed she was readying herself for how people might react to her return.

“I think for me where I am right now, I wouldn’t want to say that it hasn’t left my mind. Of course, I am still thinking about it.

Two months ago, Osaka was heckled by a spectator in the crowd during a match at Indian Wells in California. “Naomi, you suck,” the spectator appeared to yell out. The comment brought the Japanese superstar to tears on the court.

“I’m like kind of also prepping just in case I go on the court and some fan says something like in Indian Wells. Yeah, for the most part I think I’m okay.”

An unseeded Osaka faces No. 27 seed Amanda Anisimova on Monday in the first round of the 2022 French Open.

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated when Naomi Osaka plays against Amanda Anisimova. The match is on Monday.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Previous articleThe Cast of ‘MJ the Musical’ Gives Stevie Wonder a Birthday Serenade! | WATCH
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO