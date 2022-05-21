Saturday, May 21, 2022
HomeFamilyBabies
Babies

Louisiana Mom Gives Birth to 3rd Set of Twins – All Under 2-years-old!

By Fisher Jack
0

ourtney Spears and Everett Jones (and new twins) - Photo Courtney Spears1
Courtney Spears and Everett Jones (and new twins) – Photo: Courtney Spears

*Courtney  Spears and her husband, Everett Jones, welcomed twins, Eva and Camryn, into the world on May 10. Their third set in just 2 years! Yup, the girls join twin brothers, Ethan and Curtis, born in 2020, twin sisters, Emory and Cassidy, born in 2021, and their oldest sister, 5-year-old Emanie.

Eva weighs 4 pounds, 15 ounces and is 17½ inches long. Camryn is 3 pounds, 11 ounces and 16½ inches long. They were born 36 weeks into Spears’ pregnancy. Although Spears has come home, the babies remain at the hospital. Spears expects Eva to come home later this week. Camryn still needs to gain more weight before being discharged, Spears said.

The couple acknowledges that on the outside it must seem overwhelming, but they are happy with their big family. “It’s fun, it’s tiring, of course, having one kid is tiring but it’s fun,” Courtney says. “They make us laugh. Just seeing the different things they do every day, every day it’s something new. They make us laugh a lot.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Could Young Thug’s Song Lyrics and Social Media Posts Take Him Down in RICO Case? | VIDEO

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Previous articleKenya Moore Clowns Marlo Hampton: ‘I’m An Icon, She’s An Ex-Con’ | WATCH
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO