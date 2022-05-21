Louisiana Mom Gives Birth to 3rd Set of Twins – All Under 2-years-old!

*Courtney Spears and her husband, Everett Jones, welcomed twins, Eva and Camryn, into the world on May 10. Their third set in just 2 years! Yup, the girls join twin brothers, Ethan and Curtis, born in 2020, twin sisters, Emory and Cassidy, born in 2021, and their oldest sister, 5-year-old Emanie.

Eva weighs 4 pounds, 15 ounces and is 17½ inches long. Camryn is 3 pounds, 11 ounces and 16½ inches long. They were born 36 weeks into Spears’ pregnancy. Although Spears has come home, the babies remain at the hospital. Spears expects Eva to come home later this week. Camryn still needs to gain more weight before being discharged, Spears said.

The couple acknowledges that on the outside it must seem overwhelming, but they are happy with their big family. “It’s fun, it’s tiring, of course, having one kid is tiring but it’s fun,” Courtney says. “They make us laugh. Just seeing the different things they do every day, every day it’s something new. They make us laugh a lot.”

